625 UDAN routes operationalised, over 1.49 crore passengers benefited: Centre

New Delhi, April 26 The government on Saturday said that 625 UDAN routes have been operationalised, connecting 90 airports (including 2 water aerodromes, and 15 heliports) across India, and over 1.49 crore passengers have benefited from affordable regional air travel under UDAN.

The UDAN scheme was launched on October 21, 2016 and the first UDAN flight was operated between Shimla and Delhi on April 27, 2017.

India’s airport network has expanded from 74 airports in 2014 to 159 airports in 2024, more than doubling in a decade.

More than 4,023 crore has been disbursed as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to promote connectivity to underserved and remote regions, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

UDAN strengthened regional tourism, healthcare access, and trade, catalysing economic growth in tier-2 and 3 cities. The dream of affordable air travel for the common citizen began to take tangible form with the first UDAN flight.

The UDAN scheme was conceptualised under the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016, with a 10-year vision, to connect tier-2 and 3 cities through a market-driven yet financially supported model. The scheme incentivised airlines through concessions and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to operate on regional routes, ensuring affordable fares and improved accessibility.

Since its launch in 2016, the UDAN scheme has evolved through multiple rounds, each expanding India's regional air connectivity scope and scale.

“UDAN is more than a policy — it's a transformative movement that has redefined the aviation narrative in India.

“It has not only brought remote regions onto the national aviation map but has also spurred local economies, boosted tourism, and generated employment across the country. As India marches towards becoming a global aviation hub, UDAN stands tall as a symbol of inclusive growth, resilience, and visionary governance, carrying the aspirations of a new India, one flight at a time,” it added.

