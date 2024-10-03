62pc of Indian professionals believe AI is key for growth at work: Report

New Delhi, Oct 3 About 62 per cent of professionals in India are convinced that getting ahead in their career now depends on their comfort with Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a new report on Thursday.

The report from networking platform LinkedIn showed that as jobs evolve, the biggest opportunity for workers in India is integrating AI into daily tasks (40 per cent).

As a result, the use of LinkedIn Learning courses focused on AI aptitude has spiked by 117 per cent among non-technical professionals over the past year, the report said.

LinkedIn data also shows a 123 per cent increase in posts mentioning flexible work over the last two years, highlighting how this continues to be top of mind for workers as companies evolve their return-to-office (RTO) strategies.

Professionals in India are also realising how quickly work is changing and 90 per cent are looking for more guidance and support than ever before.

“With AI and hybrid work models changing how we work, staying informed about the latest industry trends is now more important than ever,” said Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Head of Editorial, LinkedIn India.

“Today, 8 out of 10 (78 per cent) workers in India are already turning to industry leaders and peers for advice -- recognising the value of proactively seeking professional knowledge,” Banerjee added.

More than 60 per cent of professionals acknowledge the need for continuous learning with 41 per cent believing that upskilling is essential for career growth.

According to the research, 60 per cent seek guidance on the skills needed to navigate workplace change. Many are learning about tech advancements (44 per cent), sector-specific market analysis (35 per cent), and social trends (35 per cent) to stay informed and prepared for future opportunities.

Nearly 50 per cent of professionals in India find short-form videos easy to engage with, while 46 per cent prefer long-form video courses focused on specific skills, considering them the most helpful.

Professionals particularly value videos with anecdotes and learnings (49 per cent), and unscripted podcast conversations (38 per cent), which help them make informed professional decisions and evaluate career prospects.

Professionals are also turning to LinkedIn for the knowledge and skills to help them adapt to the rapid changes in the workplace. With expert insights, AI-powered coaching, and real-time news, LinkedIn has the tools it needs to stay ahead.

