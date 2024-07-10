64 pc of Indian firms observed enhanced innovative work with GenAI adoption: Report

New Delhi, July 10 About 64 per cent of the Indian organisations observed enhanced innovative work like developing new features, with adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), versus 61 per cent globally, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to the IT firm Capgemini, innovative work and upskilling are the top areas where organisations are channellising productivity gains.

"GenAI has emerged as a powerful technology to assist software engineers, rapidly gaining adoption. Its impact on coding efficiency and quality is measurable and proven, yet it holds promise for other software activities," said Pierre-Yves Glever, Head of Global Cloud & Custom Applications at Capgemini.

The report surveyed 1,098 senior executives (director and above) and 1,092 software professionals (architects, developers, testers, and project managers, among others).

Moreover, the report showed that 49 per cent of Indian organisations are focusing on software professionals' efforts on complex, high-value tasks as compared to 46 per cent globally.

About 47 per cent of organisations in India and globally are upskilling software professionals on business skills and understanding.

Further, the report mentioned that 35 per cent of Indian and global organisations are assessing and evaluating potential GenAI use cases.

About 20 per cent of Indian organisations are running pilots with Gen AI as compared to 27 per cent globally.

Around 54 per cent stated that they have the culture and leadership for the implementation of GenAI, while 44 per cent said they have the computation infrastructure and the processes and workflows for the implementation of GenAI.

--IANS

shs/dan

