68 pc Indian firms rely on tech to drive sustainability success: Report

New Delhi, May 14 About 68 per cent of organisations in India rely on technology to drive sustainability success, fueled by customer demand, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to the report by IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl, in collaboration with Microsoft, about 56 per cent of Indian organisations leverage digital tools for hybrid work strategies, and 55 per cent use artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to improve efficiency, reduce environmental footprint and build sustainable operations.

"Visionary companies are harnessing technology to meet regulatory standards and to pursue sustainability objectives effectively. They are leveraging technology to fulfil customer expectations, reduce expenses, and innovate, thereby unlocking the full potential of sustainability," said Faith Taylor, Chief Sustainability and ESG Officer, Kyndryl.

The report surveyed 1,523 technology and sustainability business leaders across 16 countries in Asia, EMEA, and the US.

Moreover, the report noted that customers emerged as the most influential stakeholders advocating for sustainability (60 per cent), followed by employees (52 per cent) and supply chain partners (40 per cent).

Around 28 per cent of organisations use AI to identify scope three risks using public sources, indicating a need for growing awareness of the broader environmental impact beyond direct operations.

"India aims to reduce the carbon intensity of an economy by 45 per cent by 2030 -- this will require collective action from governments, industries, enterprises, and individuals," said Ullrich Loeffler, Co-Founder & CEO of Ecosystm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor