6th-gen Samsung Galaxy foldables now available in India

New Delhi, July 24 South Korean giant Samsung on Wednesday announced the sale of its sixth-generation foldable smartphones along with other new devices for consumers in India.

Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy connected ecosystem products will be available across retail outlets.

The company said consumers can own Galaxy Z Flip6 at just Rs 4,250 and Galaxy Z Fold6 at just Rs 6,542 with no-cost EMI for up to 24 months, along with other benefits.

The company said that in the first 24 hours, pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 jumped 40 per cent higher as compared to the previous generation foldables in India.

For Indian consumers, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are being manufactured at the company’s Noida factory.

The new foldables are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series devices ever, and come with perfectly symmetrical design with straight edges. The Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools - Note Assist, Composer, Sketch to image, Interpreter, Photo Assist and Instant Slow-mo -- to maximise the large screen and significantly enhance your productivity.

Galaxy Z Fold6 starts at Rs 164,999 (12GB+256GB), while Galaxy Z Flip6 is available from Rs 109,999 (12GB+256GB).

Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 and Galaxy Watch7 starts at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm variant, said the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor