79 pc Indians believe AI will enable finance professionals to add more value: Report

New Delhi, March 20 About 79 per cent of Indians believe Artificial Intelligence (AI) will enable finance professionals to add more value, while 61 per cent said they are not developing the skills needed for the future workplace, a new report revealed on Wednesday.

According to the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), 82 per cent of Indians believe an organisation that has a strong diversity and inclusivity culture would be a key factor in deciding to work there.

"India has made quick progress in this area, but the opportunity now is to expand the focus to include other diversity dimensions such as neurodiversity and disability," said Md. Sajid Khan, Director - ACCA India.

"This will require coordinated efforts between corporates, communities and government to properly address the issue. Leaders have a critical role to play in driving the equity, diversity and inclusivity agenda," he added.

The report surveyed almost 10,000 accountancy professionals worldwide, including India.

According to the report, not having the right skills for the future is a big concern for Indian professionals.

Around 64 per cent want to move roles in the next 12 months, while 76 per cent want to move internationally in their career at some point.

Moreover, the report mentioned that 78 per cent of Indian professionals will ask their employer for a pay rise in the next 12 months, while 57 per cent believe the best way to improve their salary is to leave their current organisation.

