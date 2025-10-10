9.25 crore active SIP accounts reaffirm disciplined and systematic investing: AMFI

New Delhi, Oct 10 The mutual fund industry maintained its growth momentum in September, with total assets rising to Rs 75.61 lakh crore despite temporary outflows linked to advance tax payments, Venkat N Chalasani, Chief Executive, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said on Friday.

Equity funds witnessed positive inflows for the 55th consecutive month, reflecting investors’ confidence in equities as a long-term asset class.

“SIPs reached a new milestone with record monthly contribution of Rs 29,361 crore and 9.25 crore active accounts, reaffirming retail investors’ growing preference for disciplined and systematic investing,” Chalasani said in a statement.

The addition of over 30 lakh new folios, taking the total to beyond 25 crore, underscores the widening reach and trust in mutual funds as a key vehicle for wealth creation.

“As an industry, we remain focused on deepening investor awareness and strengthening participation across India’s diverse investor base,” he mentioned.

Mutual fund industry’s Net AUM stood at Rs 75,61,309.29 crore for the month of September. Net AUM for the month of August 2025 was Rs 75,18,702.50 crore.

Mutual Fund Folios were at 25,19,23,162 as of September with 30,13,738 folios being added during the month. Folios as of August 2025 stood at 24,89,09,424.

Retail MF Folios (equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes) were at 19,80,54,156 for September as against in 19,64,01,310 August 2025.

Growth/equity-oriented schemes inflows for the month were at Rs 30,421.69 crore.

Meanwhile, the SIP AUM reached Rs 15,52,303 crore for the month of September 2025 -- 20.2 per cent of total mutual fund industry’s assets. SIP contribution for September 2025 stood at Rs 29,360.66 crore.

The number of contributing SIP accounts stood at 9,25,21,155 crore in September 2025. A total of 9 schemes were launched in September, all open-ended and across categories, raising a total of Rs 1,959 crore.

