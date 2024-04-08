Access X platform via VPN apps, Musk tells Brazilian users

New Delhi, April 8 Amid an ongoing tussle between Elon Musk and the top Brazilian judiciary over blocking some X accounts, the tech billionaire on Monday asked users in the country to access the social media platform via virtual private networks (VPNs).

A VPN establishes a digital connection between the computer and a remote server owned by a VPN provider.

“To ensure that you can still access the X platform, download a virtual private network (VPN) app,” Musk told followers on X.

“Using a VPN is very easy... People care about the truth,” said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Neither Musk nor the Brazilian authorities have revealed which accounts were ordered by Supreme Court judge, Alexandre de Moraes, to be blocked.

Earlier, challenging the Supreme Court’s court order to block certain popular X accounts, the tech billionaire said that he would lift “all the restrictions” even if they had to close their office in the country.

Slamming the judge, Musk said, "Why are you doing this @alexandre?"

Later, in another post, the tech billionaire said, "We are lifting all restrictions. This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil".

"As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit," he added.

