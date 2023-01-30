Acer launches new laptop with latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor in India

Bengaluru, Jan 30 Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday launched its new laptop which features the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, a 15.6-inch Full-HD display and much more, in the country.

The new 'Aspire 3' is available from Rs 47,990 on Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Acer stores, the company said in a statement.

The new laptop comes with a "6nm Zen 2 architecture with up to 4 Cores and 8 threads which converts to astonishing performance, smart battery management and enhanced audio and video streaming quality."

With 78 per cent increase in fan surface area, the laptop provides an enhanced thermal system and an additional 17 per cent thermal capacity.

"Due to its combination of potent performance and affordable pricing, our Aspire series has consistently been a favourite among multitaskers looking for everyday performance," said Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India.

"Our deep partnership with AMD ensured we co-created one of the best everyday performance laptop in the market," Goel added.

The new Aspire 3 weighs 1.6kg and is 18.9mm in thickness.

"AMD and Acer have a long-standing partnership based on innovation. We are thrilled to partner with Acer once again, as they bring the new Acer Aspire 3 laptops to Indian consumers," said Vinay Sinha, managing director of Sales, AMD India.

"These laptops powered by the AMD Ryzen 7020 series processors will deliver unparalleled performance, increased battery life and improved efficiency for work, play, and connectivity owing to the potent 6nm 'Zen 2' enhanced architecture," Sinha added.

The new laptop also offers improved images with the Acer TNR solution which captures better images by detecting and diagnosing noisy pixels and blends into other frames over time producing improved quality images in low-light conditions.

"Our new generation of Acer PurifiedVoice with artificial intelligence (AI) noise reduction can now actively suppress background noise for both users and is compatible with external headphones and mics," Acer said.

