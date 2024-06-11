Adani Defence & Aerospace, UAE’s EDGE Group collaborate across strategic defence & military domains

Ahmedabad, June 11 (IANS ) Adani Defence and Aerospace on Tuesday signed a landmark agreement with EDGE Group, the leading advanced technology and defence group in the UAE, to collaborate across strategic defence and military domains, combining their expertise in missiles, weapons, unmanned platforms, and cyber systems.

The pact, signed in the presence of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, will explore the establishment of R&D facilities in India and the UAE, along with the setting up of development, production, and maintenance facilities of defence and aerospace solutions to not just serve the two captive markets, but also the Southeast Asian and wider global markets.

The collaboration, said the companies, aims to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers.

“Our collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in enhancing defence capabilities, emphasizing our commitment to advance technological prowess and promoting bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

“It is a reflection of our shared vision to fortify our nation’s capabilities by not just delivering cutting-edge solutions for the two countries but also setting new benchmarks in the global defence landscape,” Rajvanshi added.

The pact includes evaluating cooperation across EDGE’s and Adani’s core product domains, including missiles & weapons covering airborne, surface, infantry, ammunition, and air defence products, platforms & systems covering unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, counter-drone systems, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), as well as electronic warfare (EW) and cyber technologies.

“Our agreement with Adani Defence & Aerospace, represents a significant milestone, strengthening our ties within India’s defence industry, and underscoring our mutual commitment to advancing UAE-India military ties,” said Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, Edge Group.

“We are keen to set up the joint platform between Adani Defence and Edge to pioneer new technologies and set new standards in advanced military equipment and the defence sector,” he added.

Part of the Adani Group, Adani Defence & Aerospace is a pioneer in the design, development, and manufacturing of state-of-the-art defence products.

It has established a vibrant ecosystem of startups and MSMEs with an export-oriented mindset, best-in-class processes and quality management systems.

