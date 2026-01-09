Adani Electricity wins top honour at India’s largest quality concepts convention

Mumbai, Jan 9 Adani Electricity has clinched prestigious awards at the 39th National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC-2025) held recently at Greater Noida.

Competing on a national stage, all nine participating teams from Adani Electricity’s Transmission and Distribution business were recognised for their innovative solutions, with five teams securing the highest ‘par excellence’ award and four teams earning the ‘excellent’ award.

"This remarkable achievement at NCQC-2025 is a testament to the deep-rooted culture of innovation and continuous improvement at Adani Electricity,” said a spokesperson from Adani Electricity

“Our teams have demonstrated that by aligning with the vision of an 'Atma-Nirbhar Viksit Bharat,' we can implement world-class quality standards that not only enhance our operational efficiency but also deliver superior value to our consumers and stakeholders. This recognition further matures our journey toward business excellence and global benchmarking," the spokesperson added.

The convention, themed “Quality Concepts for Atma-Nirbhar Viksit Bharat,” saw a massive gathering of over 12,120 delegates and 2,388 teams from 601 premier organisations, including the Indian Navy, Tata Steel, NTPC, and JSW.

Adani Electricity fielded three teams from transmission and six from distribution, and all teams secured an award.

The recognition was earned across rigorous categories, including Six Sigma, Quality Circle, and Lean Quality Circle.

The projects underwent a three-tier assessment involving case study pre-evaluation, technical knowledge tests, and live presentations judged by QCFI (Quality Circle Forum of India) experts.

The win places Adani Electricity at the forefront of business excellence, outperforming several heavyweights in the power sector.

The exposure to diverse methodologies allows the organisation to adopt cross-industry innovations to improve power reliability, empower employees to take ownership of complex problem-solving, and strengthen its reputation as a utility provider that prioritises quality and sustainable growth.

