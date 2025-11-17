Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity celebrate Children’s Day with over 1 lakh students in Mumbai

New Delhi, Nov 17 The Adani Foundation, supported by Adani Electricity, recently celebrated Children’s Day with over one lakh students from schools in Mumbai.

Under Project ‘Utthan’, Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity celebrated the day under the theme ‘Bachpan Ka Utsav’ on November 14, “across 25 wards, 900+ schools, and over one lakh students in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools in Mumbai”, according to an official statement.

As per the theme ‘Bachpan Ka Utsav’, schools came alive with joyful learning experiences: fun games hour, talent shows with songs, dance, and mimicry, and a special ‘teachers as students’ role play where teachers and principals became learners for a day.

Children also enjoyed drawing, painting, brain teasers, thumb painting, and relay games.

The celebrations boosted confidence, enabled teamwork, and fostered emotional bonding among students, reflecting the National Education Policy's (NEP) 2020 vision of play-based, activity-oriented learning in the foundational years.

Project Utthan is a flagship education initiative of the Adani Foundation, implemented in partnership with Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML).

The project aims to strengthen foundational learning outcomes and improve the overall quality of education in BMC schools.

Launched with the vision of enabling every child to learn with confidence, joy, and curiosity, Project Utthan focuses on enhancing foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills.

It also provides experiential and activity-based learning opportunities; supports teachers through capacity-building and modern paedagogical tools; creates a positive, inclusive, and engaging school environment; and aligns classroom practices with the objectives of the NEP 2020.

Project Utthan operates across 25 wards of Mumbai, covering more than 900 BMC schools and reaching more than 1 lakh students annually.

Through a blend of structured academic support and creative learning interventions, the initiative works to empower both students and teachers while bridging learning gaps at the primary level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor