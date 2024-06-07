Adani One partners with Cleartrip to provide users bus travel options

New Delhi, June 7 Adani One on Friday said that it partnered with Flipkart-owned online travel aggregator Cleartrip to enhance the travel experience for its users by providing the widest range of bus travel options at competitive fares.

Cleartrip will provide Adani One user access to more than three lakh routes and over 10 lakh bus connections from private operators and state transport buses, the company said.

Adani One’s association with Cleartrip spans multiple offerings, including flights and hotels, further enriching the travel ecosystem.

"This new partnership is a testament to our trust in the platform, enabling us to boost connectivity and cater to the travel needs of a diverse populace. We look forward to developing products and innovations with Cleartrip to positively impact the travel ecosystem," Nitin Sethi, Chief Digital Officer, Adani Digital Labs, said in a statement.

Customers using Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Cards can accrue Adani Reward Points on their bus bookings.

Available in two variants, the Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card and the Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card, the cards provide a comprehensive and substantial rewards programme, the company mentioned.

"Through this association, we will provide unparalleled convenience, choice and value while bolstering connectivity, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 markets," said Ayyappan R, Chief Executive Officer of Cleartrip.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor