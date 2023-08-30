Aditya-L1: Here's how you can witness Indi's first ever solar mission

Aditya L1, the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun is set for launch. The spacecraft developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launched at 11.50 am from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on September 2. Now ISRO has invited citizens to witness the launch live. All one has to do is register on the link which is already live.

Steps to register

How to register for Aditya L1 launch?

Visit the official link given by ISRO at lvg.shar.gov.in

Click on the register option.

Fill up the form with all the required information.

Further details will be provided at your given email address.

In addition to witnessing the launch from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota, the visitors will also be able to visit the Space Museum of the centre which has the history of the Indian space programmes and other future planning of the apex space exploration agency. However, the Aditya L1 is going to be the first space-based observatory class Indian solar mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point 1 which gives the name L1. It is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. L1 is a unique point because this will not only allow Aditya-L1 to save its fuel but will also provide a view of the Sun to the spacecraft. This ensures that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will not face any occultations or eclipses during its five-year mission.