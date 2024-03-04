Advisory to launch AI models with permission doesn’t apply to startups: Centre

New Delhi, March 4 The Centre on Monday said that the permission to launch new artificial intelligence (AI) models in the country will only apply to big tech platforms and social media subsidiaries and not startups.

In a post on X, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that the latest IT Ministry advisory is aimed at the significant platforms and “permission seeking from Meity is only for large platforms and will not apply to startups.”

“The advisory is aimed at untested AI platforms from deploying on the Indian Internet,” he posted.

The minister further added that the process of seeking permission, labelling and consent-based disclosure to users about untested platforms is “insurance policy to platforms who can otherwise be sued by consumers.”

“Safety and trust of India’s Internet is a shared and common goal for the government, users and platforms.”

The Centre last week came down hard on big internet and social media platforms on the misuse of AI, saying all intermediaries must not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process, and take the government's permission before launching any AI model in the country.

The digital platforms have been asked to comply with new guidelines with immediate effect and to submit an action taken-cum-status Report to the Ministry within 15 days of this advisory.

"In light of the recent Google Gemini AI controversy, the advisory now specifically deals with AI. The digital platforms have to take full accountability and cannot escape by saying that these AI models are in the under-testing phase," said the minister.

According to new guidelines, all intermediaries or platforms to ensure that the use of AI models /LLM/Generative AI, software or algorithms "does not permit its users to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any unlawful content as outlined in the Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules or violate any other provision of the IT Act."

"It is reiterated that non-compliance to the provisions of the IT Act and/or IT Rules would result in potential penal consequences to the intermediaries or platforms or its users when identified, including but not limited to prosecution under IT Act and several other statutes of the criminal code," said the IT Ministry advisory.

