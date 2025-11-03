Aerial electromagnetic survey launched for SLBC tunnel in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 3 Aerial electromagnetic survey for SLBC tunnel works was launched in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The heliborne aerial electromagnetic survey is aimed at facilitating the continuation of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel works.

The advanced survey is being conducted under the supervision of scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

Accompanied by Uttam Kumar Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Chief Minister arrived at Mannevaripalli village and inspected the state-of-the-art transmitter system mounted on a helicopter at the SLBC Tunnel-1 outlet point (C-Point) for the aerial electromagnetic survey.

NGRI scientists explained to the Chief Minister the use of cutting-edge technology to study subsurface geological conditions. The survey will help identify shear zones (rock formations), as well as underground water flows and their intensity at depths ranging from 800 to 1000 metres, which are crucial for progressing with the SLBC tunnel works.

After receiving a detailed briefing from the scientists, the Chief Minister authorised the helicopter to take off to commence the aerial survey.

He, along with the ministers, also flew in a second helicopter to observe the low-level aerial exercise firsthand.

NGRI Director Dr Prakash Kumar, scientist Dr H. V. S. Satyanarayana, Irrigation Department Advisor and Indian Army's Border Roads Organisation's former chief Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, and Army Officer Parikshit explained various aspects of the survey area, its technology, and methodology to the Chief Minister.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the government is determined to complete the long-pending 40-km-long tunnel project work by overcoming all obstacles.

"This project, pending for over two decades, was revived after our government assumed office. To complete the remaining 9.8 km of tunnel works, we have engaged NGRI scientists and experienced Army officers who specialise in tunnel construction."

Revanth Reddy said that the survey conducted under the NGRI’s leadership will help determine geological conditions, rock formations, and underground water flows up to a depth of 800 to 1000 metres, at intervals of every 2.5 metres. "Since the entire project area falls within a Tiger Reserve, environmental precautions are being strictly observed," he added.

Initiated in 1983, the SLBC project aims to provide irrigation to 3 lakh acres and drinking water to 30 lakh people by gravity flow of 30 TMCs of water from the Krishna River. However, work remained stalled for two decades. It was revived in 2004 during the tenure of undivided Andhra Pradesh's late Chief Minister Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, when tunnel works 1 and 2 were launched.

Out of the 44 km tunnel, nearly 33 km were completed earlier, but during the past decade, the project faced complete neglect. "At the time of initiation, this was one of the most advanced tunnel projects in the world, using a state-of-the-art tunnel boring machine," the CM noted.

"This 44 km gravity-based tunnel is unique in India and rarely seen elsewhere in the world. Once completed, Telangana will gain immense recognition, and the project will deliver water supply without additional power costs. Presently, we spend Rs 500 crore annually only on electricity to pump water through the AMR project—amounting to Rs 5,000 crore in the last decade," he said.

He announced that the government will provide compensation and address the grievances of the dwellers of the submerged Marlapadu, Keshya Tanda, and Nakkalagandi habitations located close to the SLBC project.

The Chief Minister came down heavily on the previous BRS government for not completing the prestigious SLBC tunnel works during its 10-year rule for political reasons.

He alleged that former Chief Minister KCR and then irrigation minister Harish Rao intentionally put the project on hold and created hurdles in the supply of water to Nalgonda through gravity.

CM Revanth Reddy noted that the project would have been completed at the cost of Rs 2,000 crore had the KCR government completed the works. Today, the project cost has escalated to Rs 4,500 crore.

The CM took a broadside at KCR for not taking up even a single project on the river Krishna and spending Rs 1.86 lakh crore on contractors in 10 years. He said that Rs 1.05 lakh crore was spent on the Kaleshwaram project alone.

He stated that Uttam Kumar Reddy was making all-out efforts to complete the SLBC works by roping in the Army officials to dig the tunnels without any trouble in the future.

Revanth Reddy said it was unfortunate that eight workers died during the excavation of the tunnel in February.

"It was a painful incident, and we supported the affected families. That is why we have now brought in the most skilled and experienced experts, including an Army officer deputed to oversee the project," he added.

