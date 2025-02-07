After amla, moringa, Ayush Ministry to campaign for Shatavari plant to boost health

New Delhi, Feb 7 After successful campaigns for medicinal plants such as amla, moringa, giloe, and ashwagandha, Ayush Ministry has launched a new campaign for the Shatavari plant to boost health.

The species-specific campaign titled “Shatavari –For Better Health" was launched by Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush on Thursday.

Jadhav emphasised the relevance of Shatavari in achieving the Panch Pran Goal outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2022.

“The Prime Minister envisioned making India a developed nation by its 100th Independence Day in 2047. As part of this mission, the Shatavari plant has been identified as a key resource for enhancing women’s health in India. This aligns with the broader goal of holistic well-being of citizens,” Jadhav said.

He also highlighted the significant progress made by the Ministry of Ayush over the last decade and lauded the efforts of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), for launching this new initiative to promote awareness about Shatavari.

Lauding the previous successful campaigns he said, “These initiatives have contributed to spreading knowledge of the health benefits of medicinal plants across the country”.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, elaborated on the activities and achievements of NMPB in promoting medicinal plants. He also shared insights into the Central Sector Scheme for the Conservation, Development, and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants, an initiative to ensure the long-term preservation and cultivation of important medicinal species, including Shatavari.

“Shatavari is especially beneficial for women’s health,” said Dr. Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO, NMPB, highlighting its medicinal importance. He also discussed the agro-economic potential of this plant.

“Financial assistance amounting to Rs 18.9 lakh will be provided to eligible organisations to support the campaign, fostering greater awareness and wider adoption of Shatavari in the public health landscape,” Dadhich said.

