AI adoption rapidly reshaping India’s market dynamics, regulatory landscape: CCI study

New Delhi, Oct 7 The adoption of AI technologies in India is rapidly accelerating across various user sectors -- reshaping competition dynamics, business operations and regulatory response, according to a new study by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

While advent of AI offers substantial benefits in efficiency, innovation, and consumer experience, there are emerging issues that may directly or indirectly have a bearing on competition and may hinder realisation of its full potential, the study noted.

It examined each of these aspects in detail, along with reviewing the evolution of legal and regulatory frameworks in India and other jurisdictions to keep pace with the rapid advancement of AI.

The report, titled ‘Market Study on Artificial Intelligence and Competition’ and conducted through the Management Development Institute Society (MDIS), aimed to understand AI markets and ecosystems, identify emerging and potential competition issues, and review existing and evolving regulatory frameworks governing AI systems.

The study relied on both secondary and primary research methods, including literature review, database analysis, semi-structured and structured interviews, and stakeholder surveys to provide in-depth and holistic understanding of the various objectives.

“The study has helped gather useful insights and information on the structure of the AI ecosystem, market trends, application of AI in user industries, potential competition issues in AI industry and user industries and other relevant aspects,” said the CCI.

In order to promote the development of a competitive AI ecosystem in India, prevent AI driven anti-competitive practices and protect consumer welfare, the report proposes certain measures.

In this regard, CCI will organise a conference on “AI and regulatory issues” in association with relevant stakeholders; conduct focused advocacy workshops on “AI and Competition Compliance”; focus on strengthening its technical capabilities and infrastructure; set up a think tank to drop on expertise on matters related to digital markets with special focus on AI; undertake steps to promote inter-regulatory coordination, and engage with international competition authorities and multilateral competition platforms.

Further to ensure responsible autonomy, while protecting markets from distortions, enterprises are urged to include self-audit of AI systems for competition compliance that will allow businesses to proactively identify and address potential competition concerns; and to adopt transparency measures so as to reduce information asymmetry.

