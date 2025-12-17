AI-based highway management to be rolled out nationwide by 2026-end: Gadkari

New Delhi, Dec 17 The nationwide rollout of the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system and AI-powered highway management is likely to be completed by the end of 2026, a move that will virtually eliminate waiting time at toll plazas for commuters, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In an answer to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, stated that these technologies will eliminate wait time at toll plazas for commuters.

The newly developed MLFF system will enable vehicles to move past toll booths at speeds of up to 80 km an hour without any obstruction.

“Our goal is to bring waiting time down to zero minutes,” the minister said, adding that the system will use a combination of AI-based number plate recognition, satellite tracking and FASTag integration to identify vehicles and collect tolls automatically.

Gadkari assured the members that the MLFF scheme is going to be fully implemented on national highways by 2026. Once put into operation, it will help not only prevent toll leakage but also make the traffic flow smooth and reduce the time taken while travelling on the roads.

Responding to supplementaries during the question hour, the road transport minister said the new technology will be AI-based. Commuters will not have to wait any longer at toll plazas, and this will help save fuel and add to the government revenue.

"The multi-lane free flow toll (MLFF) is a very good facility. Earlier, we had to pay at the toll, and it would take 3 to 10 minutes; then, due to FastTag, the time has come down to 60 seconds or less. Our income has increased by at least Rs 5,000 crore. After MLFF came, replacing FastTag, cars can now cross the toll at a maximum of 80 km per hour, and no one will be stopped at the toll," the minister said in the House.

