AI, Blockchain and other tech advancements planned under eCourts Phase III Project: Law Minister

New Delhi, Feb 6 Futuristic technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and others are planned under the eCourts Phase III Project, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

With a significant outlay of Rs 7,210 crore, the eCourts Phase III Project underlines the importance that the government attaches to the infrastructural needs of the judiciary in the country, said Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Meghwal, who is also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, added that several initiatives have been planned and are under progress to strengthen and expand the capacity of the existing infrastructure at the district and sub-district levels.

"Some of the major initiatives under the eCourts Phase III project include, making fully functional advanced e-Sewa Kendras in all court complexes, interlinking of all courts across the country, including High Courts and District and subordinate courts, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) enablement of the Indian judicial system and making the justice delivery system accessible, cost-effective, transparent, and accountable," he added.

Besides, infrastructure is being developed for paperless courts in a phase-wise manner, expansion of the virtual courts for hearing court cases by creating a robust digital infrastructure, live streaming of court proceedings, digitisation of the entire court records, E-filing of cases and provision for video conferencing facilities, the minister apprised the Parliament.

He highlighted that some of the futuristic technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and others are also planned under the eCourts Phase III Project.

For ensuring seamless availability of ICT infrastructure, solar power facilities are being installed and obsolete hardware is being replaced, Meghwal said. Migrating the District Court websites to the Secure, Scalable, & Sugamya Website as a Service (S3WAAS) platform is an ongoing process and efforts are on to provide adequate cloud storage facilities in the courts, he added.

