AI, cybersecurity and sustainable development will give new direction to UP: CM Yogi

Kanpur, Sep 3 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday threw light on the importance of industry-academia collaboration in shaping India’s technological future.

He was speaking at IIT Kanpur’s engagement programme ‘Samanvay’.

Addressing faculty, students, and industry leaders, the Chief Minister said that the scope of cooperation between industry and academic institutions today extends far beyond research and innovation.

“It is directly linked to improving the standard of living of the common citizen, addressing global challenges, and achieving sustainable development,” he noted.

Highlighting the focus areas of the event, Yogi said discussions on Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Sustainability would not only strengthen India’s self-reliance but also pave the way for establishing the country as a global hub for technology and development.

He reminded the audience of India’s rich economic history, pointing out that the country contributed nearly 25 per cent to the world’s GDP until the 17th century, before a steep decline during colonial rule brought it down to just 2 per cent by 1947.

“In the last 11 years, we have seen India rise again. Today, it is the fourth-largest economy in the world and will soon become the third. In the future, we will also get an opportunity to become the second largest,” he said, stressing that the growth journey is about building a developed and self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister praised IIT Kanpur’s contributions over the past six decades, citing its role in emerging technologies, including drone innovation.

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh’s transformation, Yogi said the state’s contribution to the national GDP, which stood at 14 per cent in 1947, had dropped to 7-8 per cent by 2017 due to neglect, lack of investment, and migration of youth.

“UP was once called a sick state. But in the last eight years, the picture has changed completely. Today, UP is the country’s second-largest economy, driven by better security, investment, infrastructure, and governance. Visible progress has been made in every sector,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister highlighted UP’s pioneering role in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that the state assembly was the first in the country to dedicate a 36-hour special session to discuss ways of achieving SDGs.

Citing Bundelkhand as an example, he said the once drought-hit and migration-prone region now has tap water in every household, irrigated fields, and investment flowing into defense corridor nodes at Chitrakoot and Jhansi.

On environmental progress, Yogi said that the Forest Research Institute has acknowledged an increase in UP’s forest cover, describing it as proof of the state’s commitment to sustainability.

On cyber threats, the CM identified cybersecurity as today’s biggest challenge.

“In 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only two inactive cyber police stations. Today, every district has one, 1,500 police stations have cyber desks, and a State Cyber and Forensic Institute has been established. Yet, much more remains to be done. We want to work closely with IIT Kanpur in this field,” he said.

