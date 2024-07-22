AI, machine learning job roles see 433 pc rise since 2022: Study

New Delhi, July 22 According to global hiring platform Indeed, the exponential rise for this sector demonstrates the rising reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology across a variety of industries.

“The rapid rise in AI/ML engineer roles highlights the critical importance of technological innovation in today's job market," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed.

While the service sector is gaining, it is AI that tops the list, although it is worth noting that on a sectoral level, the sanitation and construction industries are seeing maximum increase, with job posts jumping by 160 per cent and 121 per cent respectively.

Electricians are in high demand, with job posts up by 258 per cent, indicating a boom in infrastructure projects and real estate expansions that require trained craftsmen. Education and medical research are two other areas that are experiencing significant job growth, indicating increased demand for services pertaining to healthcare and education.

The fastest growing sectors are AI/ML engineer (433 per cent), BPO executive (313 per cent), Receptionist (309 per cent), Travel Consultant (284 per cent) and Electrician (258 per cent).

“These trends offer valuable insights for job seekers and employers alike, illustrating how both high-tech and service-oriented roles are essential to the evolving job landscape,” said Kumar.

