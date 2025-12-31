AIIMS Bhubaneswar performs first liver transplant successfully; patient recovering well

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, has successfully conducted its first-ever liver transplant, marking a major milestone for the premier medical institute, informed Prof. (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday.

Addressing the press, Biswas expressed immense satisfaction over the achievement. He informed that the donor has already been discharged without any complications, while the recipient is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in a few days.

“This was a challenging procedure as it was the first liver transplant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. However, our doctors, surgeons, and support staff were well-trained and confident,” said Dr Biswas.

The surgery was performed on a patient suffering from liver failure on 20 December, followed by intensive monitoring through the night by a large team of specialists.

Eleven days after the surgery, both the donor and the recipient are reported to be in stable condition. The liver transplant recipient is a 37-year-old individual from Pipili, Puri District, Odisha.

The donor is a 30-year-old male, the recipient’s own brother, who voluntarily donated a portion of his liver purely out of love and affection, without any financial or material consideration.

The surgery team, composed of more than 50 members, took 14 hours to complete the process, said Dr Biswas.

Dr Biswas highlighted that the success was made possible through coordinated efforts of multiple departments, including Gastro Surgery, Gastroenterology, Anesthesiology, Critical Care, Nursing, Pathology, Microbiology, Biochemistry and Transfusion teams, along with trained support and technical staff.

He also acknowledged the support of the Ministry of Health, senior officials and the institute’s administrative leadership.

To strengthen the transplant program, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has established a dedicated transplant ICU and a specially designed transplant operation theatre.

The procedure can be conducted under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, reducing the financial burden on the patient.

The institute now aims to offer liver transplant facilities to patients from Odisha and neighbouring states.

This milestone signals the beginning of specialised liver transplant services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, offering new hope to patients requiring advanced liver care in the region.

Notably, the Liver Transplant Outpatient Department (OPD) at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, became operational on 21st February 2025. Further strengthening transplant services, a 10-bedded, highly sophisticated transplant Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been fully operational since November 2025.

To ensure excellence and sustainable capacity building, AIIMS Bhubaneswar entered into a MoU with the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi, the country’s premier public sector institute dedicated exclusively to liver and biliary diseases.

