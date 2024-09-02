Air India introduces new Airbus A350 aircraft on Delhi-London Heathrow route
New Delhi, Sep 2 Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday introduced new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route which will be a twice-daily service.
The A350 aircraft offer 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business, 24 seats in a dedicated Premium Economy cabin offering extra legroom and 264 spacious seats in Economy, said the nation’s flagship carrier.
The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights.
As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week, said the aviation major.
"The deployment of the flagship A350s on the Delhi-London Heathrow route marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates Air India’s commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director, Air India.
All guests will have access to latest-generation inflight entertainment system, offering more than 3,000 hours of entertainment content, which will shortly be complemented by on-board Wi-Fi.
Guests in Business and Premium Economy will also have access to 'Vista Verve’ with new chinaware, tableware, glassware and bedding. Flight and cabin crew will don, for the first time, a new Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms.
All seats on the A350 come with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens with content from around the world in 13 international and eight Indian regional languages, with a specific category for over 100 hours of content for kids.
“With a menu that caters to both Indian and International palate, guests will be served delectable cuisine in an exquisite collection of chinaware with India-inspired designs for a luxurious and culturally rich dining experience,” said Air India.
Air India started inducting the A350s earlier this year, which have since operated flights within India and on short-haul international routes.
