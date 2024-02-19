Air India selects Thales' in-flight entertainment system

Chennai, Feb 19 Tata group owned Air India has selected Thales' in-flight entertainment solution. According to Thales, it will upgrade and retrofit Air India's current fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s with its AVANT Up system, starting in 2024 and continuing through 2025.

Additionally, Thales will install the in-flight entertainment system on Air India's 11 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft with deliveries to commence in 2025.

According to Thales, its in-flight entertainment system offers possibilities for integrating a wide range of services and applications, such as an interactive 3D map and immersive route-based programming.

Thales' Select User Interface (UI) enhances passenger engagement enabling guests to enjoy the most intuitive user experience to navigate across the rich catalog of entertainment.

"At Thales, we are very proud to deepen our long standing partnership with Air India," said Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice-President Avionics.

This latest inflight entertainment technology will allow us to stay at the forefront of aviation technology and will help us provide our passengers with a unique onboard entertainment system, Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India said.

Thales is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains -- Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security.

