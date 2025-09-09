Airbnb adds Rs 113 billion to India’s GDP, supports 1.11 lakh jobs last year: Report

New Delhi, Sep 9 Hospitality major Airbnb contributed Rs 113 billion to India’s economy in 2024, helping support 111,000 jobs while contributing Rs 24 billion in wage income, according to a new report.

New research by Oxford Economics, commissioned by Airbnb, shows that the platform made a significant contribution to India’s economy in 2024.

Airbnb-supported tourism helped support approximately 38,000 jobs in transport and storage, 19,600 in food and beverage services, 16,800 in wholesale and retail trade, and 10,700 in manufacturing.

Last year, domestic travellers comprised around 91 per cent of Airbnb guests in India, a notable rise from approximately 79 per cent in 2019.

According to the report, this was fuelled by a surge in domestic travel, corresponding to stronger demand from younger Indian Airbnb guests, and positioned India as one of Airbnb’s fastest growing markets.

Among international guests, the largest inbound sources were the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

In 2024, Airbnb guest spending in India reached Rs 112 billion, which includes both accommodation and non‑accommodation expenses.

The report further mentioned that Airbnb’s footprint accounted for 0.5 per cent of India’s travel and tourism GDP in 2024, and supported 0.2 per cent of tourism-related employment - equivalent to one in every 417 tourism-related jobs.

Beyond front-line tourism sectors, Airbnb-generated activity injected significant value into the wider economy: contributing Rs 31 billion in transport and storage, Rs 15 billion in agriculture, Rs 13 billion in real estate and Rs 12 billion in manufacturing.

“India’s tourism sector is driven by strong demand amongst domestic travellers. From bustling urban cities to tranquil small towns, Indian travellers are exploring the richness and diversity of their own country,” said James Lambert, Director of Economic Consulting Asia for Oxford Economics.

“At the same time, this robust domestic tourism market points to an untapped potential for growth in the international tourism segment. Capturing that potential requires strategic partnerships with international platforms to boost inbound tourism and broaden India’s global appeal,” he mentioned.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Head – Airbnb India and Southeast Asia, said that this report shows how domestic travel continues to be the primary engine of tourism in India fuelling micro entrepreneurship, boosting allied sectors, and supporting small businesses across both emerging and lesser-known destinations

