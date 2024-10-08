Airtel's AI-Powered Solution Detects 51 Million Spam Calls, 1.6 Million SMSes in Rajasthan

Bharti Airtel's AI-powered spam detection solution has identified 51 million potential spam calls and 1.6 million spam SMSes in Rajasthan within the first 10 days of its launch, a company official revealed on Tuesday. The system also alerts users to malicious links sent through SMS, enhancing customer security.

According to a report of PTI, "For this, Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs, and every SMS is scanned in real-time by a state-of-the-art Al algorithm to caution users from accidentally clicking on suspicious links," Marut Dilawari, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel, said.

He further stated that the system is a first-of-its-kind solution introduced by a telecom service provider. The solution has been automatically activated at no cost for all Airtel customers.

"The threat of scams, fraud, and malicious communications has become a growing concern for customers. In response, Airtel has launched an AI-powered solution, providing all Airtel customers in Rajasthan with a robust defense against cybercriminals and scammers," he added.

