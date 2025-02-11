AI’s future lies in India, say global tech giants

New Delhi, Feb 11 As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries and redefine the global technological landscape, India is emerging as a key player in this revolution, said global technology leaders amid the AI Action Summit in Paris.

The third edition of the AI Action Summit is the latest in a series of global dialogues around AI governance and is co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leading figures from major tech companies are increasingly recognising India’s potential as a global AI powerhouse.

“India is an incredibly important market for AI in general and OpenAI in particular. It is our second-biggest market; we tripled our users here in the last year,” said Sam Altman, CEO OpenAI, who recently visited India.

He said that "seeing what people in India are building, the stack, chips, models, all the incredible applications -- India should be among the leaders of the AI revolution. It’s really quite amazing to see what the country has done”.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said that the country has the potential to “lead the AI frontier.”

The leading global tech leaders noted that with the massive talent pool, rapid adoption of AI technologies, and substantial data wealth, India is poised to become a frontrunner in AI innovation, development, and deployment.

“India can do great work in the area of Indic languages and transforming its industries using artificial intelligence,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO, adding that the country has the “maths talent, academic institutions, and research institutions to do the next big thing” in AI.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, urged India to “manufacture its own AI.” Huang said that the next generation in the country “will be the back-office for AI delivery.”

According to Arvind Krishna, IBM CEO, “the massive population and data wealth in India will help create a unique advantage in the AI landscape.” Saibal Chakraborty, Technology and Digital Advantage Practice, BCG, lauded India for swiftly adopting AI, which will “redefine its competitive edge globally.”

“With 30 per cent of Indian companies having maximised AI’s value potential -- surpassing the global average of 26 per cent… With 100 per cent of companies actively experimenting with AI, India stands out for its readiness to harness AI’s potential,” Chakraborty said.

As per the Bosch Tech Compass Survey 2025, over 50 per cent of Indians have actively self-educated in AI-related skills.

The Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2025 showed that India's AI adoption rate is the highest globally, professionals prioritise AI skills for career success. About 94 per cent of Indian professionals believe that mastering AI skills will accelerate their career growth.

“When China can do it with DeepSeek, India, which is used to excelling in a ‘resource-constrained environment, certainly can,’” said Vishal Sikka, Former CTO of SAP & Infosys. "Of course, India should build applications, but it is wrong to say that India should not build models,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, said India is an important part of AMD, and “every aspect of our product line goes through our design centre here in India.” Su stated that the country is "considered an essential development hub.” AMD’s largest research and development (R&D) facility, after the US, is in Bengaluru.

