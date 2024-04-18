Altos India unveils locally manufactured high-end workstations, servers

Bengaluru, April 18 In a fillip to the government's local manufacturing push for IT hardware, technology company Altos India on Thursday said it has expanded its manufacturing portfolio to include high-end 'Make in India' workstations and servers.

The company has added two India-made servers, designed to meet the evolving needs of large-scale IT and cloud data centres in the country.

"In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, there is a growing demand for advanced solutions that cater to the needs of large IT and cloud data centres. These products not only meet these demands effectively but also align seamlessly with government initiatives, highlighting our dedication to local manufacturing," said Sanjay Virnave, Country Head and General Manager at Altos Computing.

The Centre’s PLI 2.0 for IT hardware scheme, with its increased budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore and expanded tenure to six years, is expected to generate an incremental production of Rs 3,35,000 crore.

The government has set a target of achieving $300 billion worth of electronics manufacturing by 2025-26, with $100 billion to come from exports.

Altos India's strategic entry into high-end manufacturing marks a significant milestone, underscoring its commitment to promoting domestic production. Through the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Altos launched ‘Rack and Tower Servers’ that delivers server-class features with flexible expansion options and management capabilities.

"We have launched a ‘Dual socket 2U’ system ideal to handle any workloads. This system can function as a Database Server for Big Data analytics, a computing node for your high-performance computing (HPC) environment or for virtualisation purposes in cloud infrastructure," said the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor