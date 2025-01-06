Alzheimer’s cases in 8 major markets to reach 22.51 million in 2033: Report

New Delhi, Jan 6 The prevalent cases of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in the eight major markets globally are set to register an annual growth rate (AGR) of 4.08 per cent from 15.99 million in 2023 to 22.51 million in 2033, according to a report on Monday.

China will have the highest number of total prevalent cases of AD (by DSM-IV criteria) at 10.4 million cases, whereas Spain will have the lowest number at 0.62 million cases in 2033, according to the report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

“In 2023, women were more affected than men, accounting for approximately 73 per cent of the total prevalent cases,” said Antara Bhattacharya, associate project manager, epidemiology team.

Older adults in ages 75 years and above accounted for almost 79 per cent of the total prevalent cases of AD in the eight major markets in 2023, while comparatively younger adults in ages 65-74 years accounted for approximately 21 per cent of the cases.

The report estimated that in 2023, approximately 55 per cent of total prevalent cases of AD were mild, whereas only 16 per cent of total prevalent cases of AD were severe.

“Mortality remains a significant concern for individuals living with AD and their families. Efforts to prevent or delay the disease are expected to have a profound impact on long-term outcomes, as the value of treatment will largely depend on a therapy’s effectiveness in reducing morbidity and extending life expectancy,” said Bhattacharya.

Extensive research can improve our understanding of the crucial relationship between AD and mortality.

“Moreover, the treatment for AD requires a multifaceted approach that integrates medical interventions, lifestyle modifications, ongoing support, along with clinical trials, and follow-up care,” said the report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor