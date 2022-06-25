Amazon's Ring leads global video doorbell market with 1.7 mn units

San Francisco, June 25 Amazons Ring sold more than 1.7 million video doorbells in 2021 to expand its lead on its competitors, according to a new report.

Ring, SkyBell, Google's Nest, smart home provider Vivint and ADT competed the top 5 companies in the video doorbell space.

These five companies combined to sell more than 3.5 million doorbell cameras, or about 30 per cent, of the nearly 12 million video doorbells sold to consumers globally last year, according to Strategy Analytics.

"In a way, Ring has become the Apple of the video doorbell market – phenomenally successful and adept at bringing consumers into the Ring ecosystem and keeping them there. Ring will remain in the top spot, though its share will shrink as more competitors enter the market," said Jack Narcotta, principal industry analyst.

The video doorbell market roared back in 2021, growing 63 per cent year-to-year to almost 12 million units, with recovery powered by a flood of new brands that entered the doorbell market in 2021, especially in Asia-Pacific.

Leading brands Ring, SkyBell, Nest, Vivint, and ADT all recorded year-to-year unit shipment gains in 2021, though their market shares declined from 2020 as dozens of brands flooded the market with inexpensive doorbells, especially in APAC.

"The global video doorbell market is primed for a wide-open race as price declines accelerate and competition ramps up," said Bill Ablondi, Director of Strategy Analytics' Smart Home Strategies advisory service.

However, "the landscape outside markets dominated by the top 5 vendors may look very different beyond 2022 as few brands, especially the APAC-based companies, have a plan in place to address looming doorbell hardware commoditisation," Ablondi added.

