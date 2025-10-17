Amid Global Tech Layoffs, Infosys to Hire 8,000 Freshers by Year-End; 12,000 Recruited Till Now

Infosys has recruited 12,000 new freshers in the first half of fiscal year 2026. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jayesh Sangrajka, announced during the Q2 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 16, that the tech giant remains on track to meet its annual target of hiring 20,000 fresh graduates.

“At the beginning of the year, our target was to recruit 15,000 to 20,000 freshers. So far, we have hired 12,000 and are on course to achieve the annual goal of 20,000,” Sangrajka said.

Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 7,364 crore for the July–September 2025 quarter, marking a 13.2% year-on-year growth. Total revenue rose to Rs 44,490 crore, up 8.6% compared to the same period last year. The operating margin remained stable at 21%. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share, an increase of around 9.5% from last year.

The company added 8,203 new employees in the second quarter, bringing its total headcount to 3,31,991 by the end of the first half of FY2026. The attrition rate showed a slight improvement, declining to 14.3% from 14.4% in the previous quarter.

Infosys’s recruitment pace is outpacing competitors. Rival HCL Tech hired 7,180 freshers in the first half of the year. In July, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh had announced plans to hire a total of 20,000 fresh graduates this year. The company’s aggressive hiring contrasts sharply with TCS, which recently reduced its headcount by around 2% amid changing skill demands and technological shifts.

The year 2025 has been volatile for the global tech sector, marked by widespread layoffs. Google has cut nearly 10,000 jobs since January 2025 due to AI-driven restructuring. Amazon sacked 18,000 roles across its cloud, gaming, and Alexa divisions, while Meta laid off over 5,000 employees as part of its “Year of Efficiency” plan.

Microsoft has also reduced around 7,500 positions, mainly in LinkedIn and Azure. In India, TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra have trimmed their workforces, while Infosys and HCL Tech continue to hire aggressively in AI and cloud segments — a sign of resilience in the domestic IT industry.