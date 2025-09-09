Andhra Pradesh sets up council to promote state as GCC hub

Amaravati, Sep 9 In a move to promote Andhra Pradesh as the hub of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the state government on Tuesday announced the constitution of a 360-degree GCC Advisory Council.

The move brings together CXOs of global corporations, industry bodies like NASSCOM, business councils, consulting leaders, real estate developers, and top academic institutions. It is expected to significantly accelerate GCC investments and position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in the digital economy, according to an official statement.

GCCs, which are the strategic units of multinational corporations handling R&D, IT, finance, procurement, and customer services, are among the fastest-growing engines of global business. Unlike traditional outsourcing, GCCs are wholly owned by their parent companies, ensuring innovation, efficiency, and larger integration with global operations. With over 1,600 GCCs already operating in India and employing 1.6 million professionals, Andhra Pradesh is now making an aggressive pitch to capture the next wave of investments.

According to the statement, the newly formed GCC Advisory Council has a wide-ranging mandate, including preparing a five-year strategic roadmap for AP’s GCC sector. Its focus will include- creating a future-ready talent ecosystem through partnerships with IIT Tirupati, IIM Visakhapatnam, and skill development programmes, driving innovation and R&D through global collaborations, developing world-class infrastructure, including IT parks, plug-and-play facilities, and Grade-A commercial spaces, reviewing and monitoring IT & GCC Policy (4.0) implementation and leading branding and global outreach via roadshows in the US, Europe, and Asia.

The council’s composition gives it unique strength and credibility. CXOs/India heads of leading MNCs operating GCCs in the country, including AXA XL, Mastercard, Warner Bros. Discovery, Novartis, Syngenta, and BT Group, are on board.

It also has representatives from global business councils like USIBC and EBTC, industry body NASSCOM, consulting & service providers like ANSR, EY, KPMG, Deloitte, Primus Partners and workplace & real estate leaders such as Knight Frank India, Prestige Group, Sattva and Sobha.

The government has also greenlit a three-month program of national and international roadshows to proactively attract global corporations and brand Andhra Pradesh as a preferred GCC destination.

With the council in place, Andhra Pradesh is expected to unlock a new era of GCC-driven growth, creating thousands of high-value jobs and strengthening its position in the global technology landscape, the statement added.

