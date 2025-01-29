Andhra Pradesh to launch WhatsApp governance tomorrow, offer 161 services initially

Amaravati, Jan 29 Andhra Pradesh will become the first state in the country to launch WhatsApp governance as it will offer 161 online services from January 30 (Thursday).

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who held a review meeting at the state Secretariat here on Wednesday, announced that the practice of the citizens making rounds to the government offices to obtain certificates will henceforth be put to an end.

At the same time, he stressed the need to initiate steps to ensure that the information of citizens should not fall into the hands of cybercriminals. He directed the officers to take necessary measures in this direction and emphasised the need to strengthen the forensic and cyber security wings.

Stating that the state government has entered into an agreement with Meta on October 22 last year, the Chief Minister said that this WhatsApp governance will facilitate speedy delivery of public service to the people at a time when the state government is moving ahead to take Andhra Pradesh to the top position in using digital technology.

Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, will officially inaugurate the WhatsApp government on Thursday.

Chief Secretary, K. Vijayananad, and other officials were present at the review meeting. Earlier, the officials gave a PowerPoint presentation on WhatsApp governance to the Chief Minister during which they explained in detail how those who want to utilise the WhatsApp services can select their options.

Though initially 161 services are available, more services will soon be made available. Initially, services with regard to various departments, including Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, Anna Canteens, CMRF, and Municipal Administration are available.

The government will announce an official WhatsApp number to avail of the services. This number will have a verified tag. The government will also send messages like advisories and weather alerts to people.

