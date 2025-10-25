ANRF, ICMR launches mission to accelerate India’s medical technology innovation

New Delhi, Oct 25 The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has launched the Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas (MAHA)-Medical Technology (MedTech) to boost the country's medical technology ecosystem, said the Ministry of Science and Technology on Saturday.

The initiative, also in partnership with the Gates Foundation, looks to accelerate innovation in the country's medical tech sector and reduce reliance on high-cost imports. It will also help promote equitable access to affordable and high-quality medical technologies.

“The mission will provide funding support to a wide range of entities, including academic and R&D institutions, hospitals, startups, MSMEs, the medtech industry, and collaborations between entities,” the Ministry said.

“With milestone-linked funding of Rs 5-25 crore per project (and up to Rs 50 crore in exceptional cases), the mission will support projects that bring impactful MedTech solutions to market,” it added.

The five-year mission comes with a total outlay of Rs 750 crore in funding. About 50 projects will be funded in five years.

The mission aims to support the development of a broad spectrum of innovative medical devices and in vitro diagnostics, including equipment and key subcomponents, implants, assistive and surgical devices, consumables, and software-based medical solutions.

In addition, the mission urges projects aligned with national health priorities such as tuberculosis, cancer, neonatal care, primary health care, etc., the Ministry said.

Beyond funding, the mission will also provide support through national initiatives such as Patent Mitra (IP protection and technology transfer), MedTech Mitra (regulatory guidance and clearances), a Clinical Trial Network (for clinical validation and evidence generation), as well as mentorship from industry experts.

Participants first need to send concept notes, open till November 7, via the ANRF portal.

The shortlisted concept proposals will then be allowed to submit the full proposals. The window for submission will open in December 2025.

