Apollo Hospitals reports 4 pc drop in Q3 net profit, revenue slips

Mumbai, Feb 11 Apollo Hospitals has reported a net profit of Rs 379.4 crore in the third quarter this fiscal (Q3 FY25), a decline of 4.12 per cent from Rs 395.7 crore profit in the second quarter (Q2 FY25).

The company's total income in Q3 stood at Rs 5,590.7 crore, slightly lower than Rs 5,627.5 crore reported in the second quarter (Q2).

Its revenue from operations also saw a decline of 1.79 per cent at Rs 5,527 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 5,627.5 crore in the previous quarter.

EBITDA was down 6.6 per cent (on-quarter) to Rs. 762 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 13.8 per cent (down 81bps QoQ) in Q3, led by contraction in gross margins by 135bps QoQ to 47.5 per cent.

The healthcare major announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

This represents 180 per cent of the face value of Rs 5 per share.

Apollo Hospitals is also focusing on expansion and plans to add 3,512 beds across 11 locations over the next three to four years, starting from FY26.

The hospital chain is seeing strong demand for healthcare services, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

“From Mumbai to Varanasi and Chennai to Gurugram, we are committed to ensuring that quality healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental right for all," said Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Chairman, Prathap C Reddy.

He further added that the results reflect our growth story that underlines our purpose of healing India and touching more than a billion lives.

Additionally, its digital health and pharmacy businesses are contributing to its growth.

Apollo Hospitals' stock closed 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 6,761.25 on the NSE on Monday.

The healthcare company achieved a milestone in cardiac care, completing over 1000 robotic cardiac surgeries across and Chennai.

