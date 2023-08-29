App to turn phones into wireless sets for UP cops

Lucknow, Aug 9 To improve the channel of communication between police personnel in Lucknow, the Commissioner of Police has introduced a new mobile-based application which will enable the cops on field to communicate with one another and there will be no need to have age old wireless sets.

“The app titled ‘P.O.C’ (PUSH TO TALK OVER CELLULAR) will help all the police personnel to connect directly making mobile phones useful as wireless sets through an app. A line testing/live trial was done in the Reserve Police Lines on Monday at a seminar organised where the cops were explained about the working of the app,” said the Lucknow Police Commissionerate spokesman.

“Through the PUSH-TO-TALK feature, the discussions can be held one-to-one.

As a result of the GPS system in the app, the live location of all the users will be displayed. Police can upload any video of any incident which can also been seen by higher authorities,” said director general, telecom, Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Tarde while explaining about the app.

“Interestingly, each police personnel will have a unique QR code through which this app will be installed in the mobile phone through which only they can download and use it and it will not be available to the general public,” he added.

The set-up will help communicate with cops in VVIP movement and the secure communication link between officers/persons on duty will have no possibility of leaking of information.

The DG also said the communication link had been successfully established in Meerut zone/Saharanpur region and Bareilly zone during Kanwar Yatra in Shravan.

Apart from this, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi and the yellow/red zone in Ayodhya will also test the above-mentioned communication links.

In this way, this communication system will be very useful and will be a revolutionary step in modern communication.

