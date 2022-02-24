Apple adds Dutch voice recognition support for Siri in HomePod 15.4 Beta

American tech giant Apple has recently added Dutch voice recognition support for Siri in the latest HomePod 15.4 beta.

As per Mac Rumours, the addition of this voice recognition means HomePod or HomePod mini will be able to identify who is talking to it in a Dutch-speaking multi-person household so they can make personal requests based on their own data.

The feature builds on the inclusion of Dutch language support for Siri in December.

In addition to the Netherlands, the HomePod mini will likely launch in at least four more countries in 2022, including Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, and Russia, as the speaker also gained support for languages spoken in those countries in December update.

The previous HomePod 15.3 software update added Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian.

The HomePod mini which was first released in October 2020, is currently available in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

The tech giant rolled out the HomePod mini in yellow, orange, and blue colors in November 2021.

