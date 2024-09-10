Apple announces AirPods Pro with hearing aid feature at 'It's Glowtime' event

California [US], September 10 : Apple has announced the next generation of AirPods at the 'It's Glowtime' event, which have a streamlined design and are believed to be the most comfortable with high-tech design.

The event, which streamed on Apple's official YouTube channel, showed the features of AirPods 4. The company claimed it to be the most comfortable airpods.

These airpods have a smaller, more portable USB-C charging case, providing up to 30 hours of total battery life.

"AirPods 4 uses machine learning to support nods and shaking heads for Siri questions, plus voice isolation to remove background noise. The hearing profile is added to music, movies and other audio, across all your devices," as per MacRumors.

There's a new acoustic architecture with richer base and crystal clear highs, with personalised Spatial Audio.

The earbuds will be available in two models: an entry-level variant, known as the AirPods 4, and a higher-end model with noise cancellation, known as the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Wireless charging is coming to the new charging case, using Qi and MagSafe. Apple also announced an updated version of its high-end AirPods Max headphones that will be available in midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight. It can charge via a USB-C port.

There are also new health features in AirPods Pro. Apple is including a new hearing protection feature powered by the H2 chip that aims to reduce noise to protect users' ears.

Raising awareness of noisy situations by providing hearing protection to AirPods Pro. Eartips offer passive noise reduction, but active noise reduction can help protect hearing. Hearing Aid mode is coming in more than 100 regions, in a software update coming to AirPods Pro 2.

"After the hearing test, AirPods Pro are turned into a customised hearing aid," according to MacRumors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor