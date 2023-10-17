Apple announces Diwali sale with iPhone 15, Mac, iPad and more available with up to Rs 10,000 discount

Apple has announced Diwali offers on iPhone 15 series, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more in India. The offers were introduced on October 15. Buyers can get up to Rs 10,000 instant discount on Apple products in India under the new Festive Offer. Apple is also providing free engraving on AirPods, Apple Pencil and trade-in option. The maximum trade-in available for iPhone purchases is up to Rs 67,800. These offers are valid on Apple Store online and offline, Apple BKC and Apple Saket.

Notably, Apple is extending heavy discounts to HDFC Bank debit/credit cardholders. If you are looking at buying iPhone, Mac, or AirPods, you can find many offers to consider during this festive sale, including the offer to get free AirPods on purchasing an iPhone 15. Customers can opt for no-cost EMI for a duration of 3 to 6 months when purchasing products, exclusively for HDFC Bank customers.

Exchange Offer for iPhone 15

Apple is introducing a Trade-In offer for customers. If you possess an old iPhone, you can trade it in and acquire a new device at a reduced price.



Additional Discount on iPhone 15

During the Apple India Diwali Sale, HDFC cardholders will enjoy substantial discounts. Shoppers using HDFC cards can avail instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on their purchases. For those buying the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 is on offer. Meanwhile, an attractive discount of up to Rs 4,000 can be obtained for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.



Free Apple Music Subscription

Apple is offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months, and customers can also take advantage of an exchange offer with discounts of up to Rs 67,800. As an added perk, those purchasing a new iPhone during the sale will receive a complimentary 6-month Apple Music Subscription. Additionally, users can customise their AirPods, AirTag, and Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) with personalised emojis, names, and numbers, all for free.

Discounts on Mac, HomePod, and AirPods

Discounts of up to Rs 10,000 are available on the MacBook Air M2 13-inch and 15-inch models, MacBook Pro's 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch models, as well as the Mac Studio when using bank cards. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs 2,000 when purchasing Apple HomePod and AirPods Pro.