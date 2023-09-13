Apple announces iPhone 15 Pro with Titanium design, starting at USD 999

California [US], September 12 : Tuesday turned out to be special for gadget lovers as Apple hosted its "Wonderlust" event at its headquarters in Apple Park, Cupertino. The tech giant officially unveiled its new high-end iPhones: the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. And guess what? They are made of titanium.

Apple claimed that the new Titanium design is the most premium material used in an iPhone enclosure.

The frame on the Pro models has a brushed look, as opposed to the shiny, stainless steel frame on last year’s models. Not only is titanium cool looking, it’s also more durable while making the phones slightly lighter. The displays are the same size: 6.1 and 6.7 inches, Mashable reported.

Interestingly, the ring/silent switch is gone, replaced with an "Action Button". With the new, button that you can customize to run shortcuts, bring up accessibility features, open the camera, turn on the flashlight, and more.

The Pros both have Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion and support both the always-on display and the new StandBy mode in iOS 17.

The chip that powers the iPhone 15 Pro is Apple's new A17 Pro chip. It's a 3 nanometer chip, with 19 billion transistors, 6 main cores (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), and the 16-core Neural Engine.

Camera functions have been improved. On the iPhone 15 Pro Max (but not the regular iPhone 15 Pro), there’s a new telephoto camera, with a new tetra-prism design, increasing the zoom up to 5x (the iPhone 15 Pro maxes out at 3x).

But the main, wide camera, as well as the ultrawide camera (which are the same on both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max) have received significant improvements as well.

Most importantly, the camera can now capture Spatial Video, which is designed to be watched on Apple's upcoming Vision Pro, though that's coming later this year.

The starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro is same as last year, USD 999. For the iPhone 15 pro Max, it's USD 100 higher at USD 1,199, though it now starts with double the storage, 256GB.

