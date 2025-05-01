Apple clocks 28 pc growth in iPhone shipments in India: Industry data

New Delhi, May 1 Apple registered 28 per cent growth in iPhone shipments in India (year-on-year) in the first quarter this year (January-March period), industry data showed on Thursday.

iPhone 16 series was the highest-selling Apple device, capturing 54 per cent market share, with iPhone 15 series garnering 36 per cent share in Q1 2025, according to data provided by said the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Apple iPads saw 18 per cent annual growth in Q1 2025 compared to the year-ago period.

In the entire 2025, iPhones are likely to garner 11 per cent share in the Indian smartphone market, with iPads clocking 33 per cent, the data projected, as the tech giant doubles down on local manufacturing.

Apple maintained its strong growth momentum in India, recording double-digit year-on-year growth and its highest-ever quarterly shipments in Q1.

The iPhone 16 series, led by the more accessible iPhone 16e, was the key growth driver.

“With nearly three million units shipped in Q1 2025 alone, Apple achieved its strongest first-quarter performance in the Indian market to date,” said Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group (IRG), CMR.

As supply chain realignments gather pace, India is emerging as a critical hub for iPhone production in the coming years.

Ram said Apple is well-positioned to sustain this momentum — not only through expanded local manufacturing of iPhones and other products but also through increased investment in its retail footprint, with more Apple-owned and operated stores set to launch.

In parallel, Apple is tapping into India’s skilled talent pool to support its broader initiatives across retail, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

The country is now achieving ‘Make in India’ at a global scale, as reports suggest that tech giant Apple may shift the entire assembly of iPhones meant for the US to India by next year. This would be a major step in Apple's global manufacturing strategy as the company looks to reduce its dependence on China.

Meanwhile, Apple's contract manufacturers in India are already scaling up their operations. Foxconn's new plant in Bengaluru is expected to become operational this month and could produce up to 20 million iPhones at full capacity.

In the past year, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in India, with Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn contributing nearly 50 per cent of Apple's exports.

