Apple clocks 36 pc growth in iPhone shipments in India in H1 2025: Industry data

Mumbai, July 23 Apple has recorded a strong 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in iPhone shipments in India during the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), industry data showed on Wednesday.

The company also saw 13 per cent growth in its iPad segment -- reflecting the growing demand for its latest-generation devices in the country, according to the data, a CyberMedia Research (CMR) report said.

The impressive growth was driven by the popularity of Apple’s newest models. The iPhone 16 series emerged as the top performer, capturing 62 per cent of the iPhone market share in H1 2025, followed by the iPhone 15 series with 30 per cent share.

The iPhone 16e and iPhone 14 series also contributed to the company’s sales, each holding around 4 per cent market share, the data showed.

In the tablet segment, the iPad 11 series led the way with a 64 per cent share, while the iPad Air 2025 series followed with a 25 per cent share.

Older models like the iPad Pro 2024, iPad Air 2024, and iPad 10 series held smaller shares in the market, according to the data.

According to CMR estimates, Apple is expected to continue its strong performance in the second half of 2025, with a potential market share of 33 per cent in iPads and 11 per cent in iPhones.

In a statement, Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group (IRG), CMR, said the company’s growth in India is being powered by strong demand, better affordability through financing schemes, a maturing ecosystem, and a deeper retail presence.

He also highlighted that localised production and the expanding digital lifestyles of Indian consumers are further fueling its growth.

"Apple’s growth trajectory in India continues to benefit from a confluence of factors: improved affordability through financing schemes, a maturing ecosystem, localised production, and deeper retail presence," Ram stated.

He added that the Indian market continues to offer significant room for expansion, especially in the premium device segment, where the brand remains firmly positioned to lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor