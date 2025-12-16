Apple clocks record exports growth in India in November

New Delhi, Dec 16 Apple Inc clocked the highest value of exports from India in November, shipping iPhones worth $2 billion, as per industry data.

Considering the latest numbers, the US-based tech giant has exported iPhones worth $14 billion in the first eight months of the current financial year (FY26).

Last month, a company filing showed that Apple India posted a record high domestic sales of $9 billion in FY25, and one in every five iPhones made globally in FY25 was manufactured/assembled in India.

The company's manufacturing in India contributed 12 per cent of Apple’s global production value.

Apple's sales in India accounted for just over 2 per cent of Apple’s $416.1 billion global revenue, but India’s role in iPhone production expanded sharply, analysts said.

The iPhone maker also began local assembly of high-end Pro and Pro Max models of iPhones in India for the first time.

The company filings showed that the Americas brought in $178.4 billion in FY25 - nearly 43 per cent of Apple's global revenue - and a growing share of those iPhones were shipped from India.

Europe followed with a 26.7 per cent share, and Greater China accounted for 15.4 per cent share.

The company’s India revenue has climbed nearly eightfold over the past decade, driven mainly by iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and accessories, with services remaining a small single‑digit share of total sales.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the US-based tech giant set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India, led by robust iPhone sales.

In an earnings call with analysts after posting strong quarterly results on Thursday (US time), Cook said that when it comes to retail, "we’re heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China".

The global iPhone revenue was $49 billion, up 6 per cent year-over-year, driven by the iPhone 16 family.

“iPhone grew in the vast majority of the markets we track, with September quarter records in many emerging markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, and a record in India,” added Kevan Parekh, CFO, Apple.

