Apple Fitness Plus partners with Strava for enhanced integration, new workout features

Washington [US], January 3 : Apple Fitness Plus and Strava have unveiled a new integration aimed at providing a more comprehensive fitness experience for users of both platforms.

From January 3, Apple Fitness Plus workouts will be more seamlessly integrated into the Strava app, offering richer workout summaries, personalized content, and unique guest appearances by popular athletes from the Strava community, as per The Verge.

The integration includes detailed information about Fitness Plus workouts, such as episode numbers, music genres, trainer names, and various metrics and achievements.

For users, this update makes Fitness Plus a more consistent experience within the Strava ecosystem, aligning it with other fitness services like Peloton and Ladder.

One of the key features of this integration is the ability to see thumbnails of Fitness Plus workouts directly in the Strava app.

As per The Verge, users will be able to access essential details, such as the workout's episode number, trainer, and music genre, along with important fitness metrics like heart rate and calories burned.

Previously, Apple Watch users who synced their workouts with Strava could only see limited informationmainly basic details like the type of activity, calories burned, and heart ratewithout any specifics on the workout or instructor.

"This collaboration helps to bring Fitness Plus more in line with other Strava integrations and offer a deeper, more cohesive experience for athletes who want to track every aspect of their fitness journey," said Jay Blahnik, Apple's Vice President of Fitness Technologies, in a statement obtained by The Verge.

A major benefit of this integration for Strava users is the offer of a three-month free trial to Apple Fitness Plus, available to all new and existing Strava subscribers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Importantly, this free trial is accessible even to those who do not own an Apple Watch, though an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV is required to access the service.

This partnership goes beyond just the technical integration, as Strava athletes will also appear in exclusive Fitness Plus workouts.

On January 13, Hellah Sidibe, a renowned runner known for his impressive seven-year daily run streak, will feature in a strength workout, as per a report by The Verge.

Additionally, Kayla Jeter, a popular Strava member, will appear in a treadmill workout.

The move represents a significant shift for Apple, which has traditionally offered Fitness Plus trials only with the purchase of Apple products.

As per The Verge, Blahnik explained, "Over the past 10 years, we've hugely admired what Strava has done to impact the fitness space, especially around community."

Zipporah Allen, Strava's Chief Business Officer, added that this integration will appeal to athletes who are looking to diversify their fitness regimens, "Maybe they're taking up running for the first time, and they want to make sure that they don't get injured, and they need to do the yoga and the strength," as per The Verge.

While this initial collaboration promises enhanced features and cross-platform access, both companies hint that the integration is just the beginning of what could become a more comprehensive partnership.

Blahnik teased that both Apple and Strava have "bold ambitions" for expanding the integration in the future, with potential features that could allow users to directly access Fitness Plus classes taken by their Strava friends.

