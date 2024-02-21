Apple grabs top 7 spots in 10 best-selling smartphones globally

New Delhi, Feb 21 Apple has captured top seven positions in the global list of 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023 for the first time, a report showed on Wednesday, as India became the fifth smartphone market to exceed 10 million iPhone unit sales in a single year.

The combined market share of the top 10 smartphones reached the highest ever at 20 per cent in 2023, up from 19 per cent in 2022, it added.

Apple’s iPhone 14 was the best-selling smartphone, with the US and China making up half of its sales.

The iPhone 15 series took the top three spots on the global bestseller list for Q4 2023, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max becoming the best-selling smartphone.

Apple’s iPhone 13, the oldest model on the list, maintained its fourth position with double-digit YoY volume growth in Japan and India.

Samsung’s budget A series captured three spots in the top-10 list due to its strong value proposition and presence across various geographies and customer categories.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G secured seventh place driven by high sales in the US and India.

“We expect 2024’s top 10 best-selling smartphones to represent a larger proportion of total smartphone sales as OEMs are focusing on leaner portfolios,” the report mentioned.

“Further, we expect Chinese brands to enter the list. And with OEMs increasingly launching 5G-only models, 2024’s top 10 will likely be 5G-only,” it added.

