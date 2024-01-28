Apple grabs top spot in China smartphone market for 1st time in 2023

Hong Kong, Jan 28 Apple took the top spot for annual shipments in the Chinese market for the first time in 2023, with a slight year-on-year increase of 1 per cent.

Its annual market share increased further to 19 per cent, while shipping 51.8 million units.

Vivo, OPPO and Honor competed closely, each capturing a 16 per cent market share, with annual shipments of 44.5 million, 43.9 million and 43.6 million units, respectively, according to latest report from market research firm Canalys.

Xiaomi held fifth place in the annual market with a 13 per cent market share.

Huawei, ranking sixth, witnessed its full-year market share jump from 8 per cent in 2022 to 12 per cent in 2023, with a year-on-year increase of 48 per cent.

The latest data revealed that in Q4 2023, the decline in Mainland China's smartphone market narrowed further, with total shipments reaching 73.9 million units, signaling a year-on-year decrease of just 1 per cent.

Apple took the pole position in Q4, shipping 17.5 million units. With an adequate supply of the new iPhone 15 series, Apple's shipments increased by 6 per cent year-on-year.

Huawei, breaking into the top five and ranking fourth, shipped 10.4 million units in Q4, witnessing a year-on-year increase of 47 per cent due to its flagship new products.

“Huawei has become the biggest dark horse this quarter, returning to the top five league table of Mainland China's smartphone market after 10 quarters,” said Lucas Zhong, research analyst.

The Mate 60 Pro, with its in-house Kirin chip and innovative features such as satellite calling, has become the leading model driving Huawei's shipment recovery.

“Looking forward to 2024, the Chinese smartphone market is expected to enter a path of moderate recovery, supported by channel profitability and exciting new products,” stated Amber Liu, research manager.

