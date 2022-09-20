Apple hikes App Store prices in Europe, some Asian nations from Oct 5

San Francisco, Sep 20 Apple has announced to increase App Store prices across Europe and in some Asian countries from next month, as global currencies drop against the US dollar.

The price increases will be effective on both in-app purchases and regular apps on App Store, starting October 5.

"As early as October 5, 2022, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency," the tech giant said in an update.

In Vietnam, these increases also reflect new regulations for Apple to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5 per cent rates, respectively.

All Euro markets will see the base 0.99 euro app pricing move to 1.19 euros next month which is a 20 per cent hike. In Japan, the hikes are more than 30 per cent.

"Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price," said Apple.

Once these changes go into effect, the pricing and availability section of My Apps will be updated.

"You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers," said the company.

The App Store pricing changes come weeks after Apple raised the prices of its new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 models in many markets outside the US, reports The Verge.

