Apple Intelligence features set for EU launch: Timeline and key details

Washington [US], October 29 : Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, marking the debut of its much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features. However, while users in various regions can access these enhancements, EU consumers will have to wait a little longer!

Currently, Apple indicates that the new features are available "in most regions around the world," provided that the device settings are configured for US English, according to GSM Arena.

Notably, users in the European Union are excluded from accessing Apple Intelligence on iOS and iPadOS devices for the time being.

However, Mac users in the EU can enjoy these functionalities with macOS Sequoia 15.1, also set to US English.

According to Apple, iPhone and iPad users in the EU can expect to gain access to Apple Intelligence by April 2024.

The rollout will encompass many core functions, including innovative Writing Tools, Genmoji, a redesigned Siri with enhanced language understanding, and integration with ChatGPT, among other features.

While the exact details of the functionalities remain under wraps, the anticipated launch marks a significant step for Apple in the European market.

The company is exercising caution in this rollout, especially considering strict regulations like the Digital Markets Act (DMA), as per GSM Arena.

Apple aims to comply with these regulations while navigating criticism from EU officials regarding its practices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor