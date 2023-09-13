Apple introduces Watch Ultra 2 with new S9 chip

California [US], September 12 : Tech giant, Apple announced its newest flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

On Tuesday, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and his team launched the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, the Ultra 2’s design looks quite similar to that of the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, which means the most significant upgrade is on the inside.

Like the new Series 9, the Ultra 2 will be powered by Apple’s S9 SiP, which has 5.6 billion transistors and a four-core neural engine as well as a U2 ultra wideband location chip.

This will enable new advanced features, including on-device Siri processing and more precise location tracking.

And we talk about the outer side of the watch, it has an upgraded display from the previous Ultra model, rated for 3,000 nits, which Apple says is the brightest display an Apple Watch has ever had.

Apple claimed that users will get 72 hours to charge when the device is in low-power mode. The case is now made from 95 per cent recycled titanium.

Some of the biggest changes that Apple Watch users will see this year, will be watchOS 10, which brings widgets, redesigned app icons, and new mapping and cycling features to the watch interface.

An additional watch face called ‘Modular Ultra’ will make use of the outer edge of the display. And a new double-tap gesture will enable users to more easily start and end phone calls.

The Ultra 2 will be available at USD 799 (approx. 67,000 INR). You can get your hands on this Watch from September 22.

Apple introduced the new watch at Apple Park in Cupertino as part of its ‘Wonderlust’ launch event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor